What are the summer plans for the public swimming pools in WC?

13 November 2018 7:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town. In previous summers, Capetonians could cool down in one of the numerous public swimming baths. Last year 13 of the City's 35 municipal pools were opened to the public. We ask Alderman JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security wether public pools be filled up and opened for the public as we prepare for the holidays.