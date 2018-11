Daughter of apartheid cop talks about betraying him

13 November 2018 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tilana Stander, Joao Rodrigues's daughter. Tilana Stander has been critical in finding justice for murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol. She revealed to investigators where they could find her father, Joao "Jan" Roderigues, the Security Branch cop who will now stand trial for Timol's murder, after the apartheid state had declared it a suicide.