Mozambique opens Africa's longest suspension bridge

13 November 2018 7:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to engineer Lawrence Greene, section Head of the North Link Interchange for GAUFF Engineering. A three kilometre long suspension bridge, the longest suspension bridge on the African continent, is part of a route that will cut travel time between the Kosi Bay border post and Maputo from 6 hours to 90 minutes. The German company hired as the Internal quality control of the Chinese contractor CRBC.