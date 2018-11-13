The Kieno Kammies Show

Ex-farm supervisor charged over Australia strawberry sabotage


Refilwe Moloto speaks to our former colleague Katie McDonald. A suspect was arrested over the weekend in connection with the big Australian strawberry scare that sparked nationwide panic and made international headlines. The scare was driven further by social media and resulted in the industry having to recall the fruit from supermarkets and for growers to dump their produce as local and international buyers suspended the sale of Australian strawberries.

Why banning cellphones in schools is a bad idea

16 November 2018 8:28 AM
Malusi Gigaba must keep flexing his muscle

16 November 2018 8:19 AM
The World View - Brexit chaos & confusion

16 November 2018 8:00 AM
Career Paths for Illustration

16 November 2018 7:54 AM
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified

16 November 2018 7:44 AM
Changes to school policy in the Cape approved

16 November 2018 7:21 AM
CPUT will officially be launching SA renewable energy technology centre

16 November 2018 7:08 AM
Korean company sponsors day of cataract ops

16 November 2018 6:51 AM
Table View Angels Bettering the lives and futures of those in need

16 November 2018 6:38 AM
Residents fear erratic raccoons may have rabies, police say they are just drunk

16 November 2018 6:19 AM
EWN Headlines
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo
Trump to discuss Khashoggi murder with CIA, Pompeo

The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks
French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested
London bridges blocked by environment protest, 70 arrested

Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
