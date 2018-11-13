Refilwe Moloto speaks to our former colleague Katie McDonald. A suspect was arrested over the weekend in connection with the big Australian strawberry scare that sparked nationwide panic and made international headlines. The scare was driven further by social media and resulted in the industry having to recall the fruit from supermarkets and for growers to dump their produce as local and international buyers suspended the sale of Australian strawberries.
Ex-farm supervisor charged over Australia strawberry sabotage
