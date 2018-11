CPUT will officially be launching SA renewable energy technology centre

16 November 2018 7:08 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Naim Rassool Director of The South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre CPUT’s Naim Rassool is the Director of The South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre (SARETEC) which is soon to be officially launched. He explains how the accredited qualification for Wind Turbine Service Technicians which they offer has led to more than 100 highly skilled wind turbine technicians graduating to find jobs locally or internationally.