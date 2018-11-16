Career Paths for Illustration

Kieno Kammies speaks to Thomson. Gavin draws and illustrate cartoons for comic strips, corporate and commercial cartoons and children's book. Cape-based illustrator Gavin Thomson talks about what it takes to break into the competitive world of cartoons and graphic novels.
