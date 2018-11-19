The Kieno Kammies Show

Prof fights Unisa to work from US for the sake of her child


Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Venitha Pillay Unisa prof in Dept of Educational Leadership and Management. Professor Venitha Pillay is a senior member of Unisa's academic staff and is fighting management to allow her to work from Washington in the U.S where her child who has cerebral palsy, attends a special school.

19 November 2018 8:47 AM
