Kieno Kammies speaks to Professor Venitha Pillay Unisa prof in Dept of Educational Leadership and Management. Professor Venitha Pillay is a senior member of Unisa's academic staff and is fighting management to allow her to work from Washington in the U.S where her child who has cerebral palsy, attends a special school.
Prof fights Unisa to work from US for the sake of her child
