The World View - Hope For Yemen


The World View The Nissan Scandal their Brazilian boss has been arrested in Japan. Nut Therapy some intriguing research on how to cure peanut allergy. The Fastest Town In Italy they have a problem with speeding motorists.

Steinhoff inside SA's biggest corporate crash

20 November 2018 8:57 AM
How Minecraft can be educational

20 November 2018 8:43 AM
SA Torque viral video: What now for compromised traffic officers?

20 November 2018 8:17 AM
These are the most in-demand jobs skills in South Africa right now

20 November 2018 7:40 AM
The rising fees of private schooling in SA

20 November 2018 7:35 AM
What the IMF report means for SA?

20 November 2018 7:20 AM
SASSA go slow over lack of air-conditioning

20 November 2018 7:12 AM
Roadworks and avoiding the disruption to busy traffic

20 November 2018 6:50 AM
Breaking into the SA gaming scene

20 November 2018 6:40 AM
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Soweto pupil (9) developed bladder infection after rape
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
5 key quotes from Pravin Gordhan's state capture inquiry testimony
Unlike Monday, Gordhan went into a bit more detail on a number of topics, including the Guptas, The 'New Age' business breakfasts, his relationship with Tom Moyane and Bell Pottinger's targeted disinformation campaign.
Cops use stun grenades to disperse Bo-Kaap protesters
A community leader, who simply wants to be called Mishka, says residents are tired of not being listened to when land is sold to private developers.
