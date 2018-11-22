The Kieno Kammies Show

How can restaurants survive a tough economic climate?


Kieno Kammies speaks to Karl Westvig CEO at Retail Capital Businesses in South Africa are grappling against the rising cost of living and the state of the economy. Even the country’s thriving foodie scene is taking a hit.

Telkom's migration of landlines to wireless units

22 November 2018 8:42 AM
EFF ties to VBS bank heist exposed

22 November 2018 8:14 AM
The World View - A jailed student spy

22 November 2018 7:55 AM
Police union wants to put end to Cape gang unit

22 November 2018 7:23 AM
Can Eskom get out of load shedding mess?

22 November 2018 7:05 AM
Using data to re-plan South African cities

22 November 2018 6:54 AM
Time to rename the South African version of rock paper scissors

22 November 2018 6:35 AM
Have you been eating chocolate digestive biscuits wrong?

22 November 2018 6:26 AM
Robotic surgical system speeds recovery

21 November 2018 8:46 AM
EWN Headlines
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg

The city made oral submissions at the South African Human Rights Commission on Wednesday, saying they aren’t liable for how raw sewage spillage into the river.
Dept to provide counselling to NW learners following fatal school stabbing
Dept to provide counselling to NW learners following fatal school stabbing

A grade one boy was attacked on Wednesday, allegedly by a grade 11 pupil from another school in the Makapanstad area.
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement

South Africans have been hit hard by increased fuel prices and a rising cost of living, but economists agree there are a few signs that the worst may be over.
