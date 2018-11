Telkom's migration of landlines to wireless units

22 November 2018 8:42 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Bertus van der Vyver managing executive: customer value management, at Telkom We have been receiving more and more complaints from listeners over Telkom’s migration of fixed line telephone services to wireless units, mainly due to persistent copper cable theft in their areas. However, many Telkom customers were promised that the switchover would be free yet a number of them have been billed R1199 for the new service.