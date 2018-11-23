The Kieno Kammies Show

Why Bathabile and Nomvula still remain in the cabinet?


Kieno Kammies speaks to Khusela Diko of the Presidency explains the thinking behind the recent cabinet reshuffle as unions say it was a wasted opportunity to purge ministers with a poor delivery record.

The World View - The Mexican border drama

23 November 2018 7:57 AM
Would you pay R1 million for only four nights stay in Clifton?

23 November 2018 7:49 AM
12-year-old boy launches second book

23 November 2018 7:05 AM
Turning food waste at malls into energy

23 November 2018 6:54 AM
Black Friday wildlife fund by faithful to nature

23 November 2018 6:41 AM
Thousands of Swedes are choosing to implant microchips into their bodies

23 November 2018 6:24 AM
Online careers for over-60s

22 November 2018 8:54 AM
The emerging markets focus on India

22 November 2018 8:51 AM
Telkom's migration of landlines to wireless units

22 November 2018 8:42 AM
EWN Headlines
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started

Hundreds of people hit the shops at Canal Walk on Thursday night already ahead of Friday’s bargain bonanza.
Mthembu: 'Attacks on Gordhan similar to apartheid govt's tactics'
Mthembu: 'Attacks on Gordhan similar to apartheid govt's tactics'

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says that the recent attacks on Pravin Gordhan by the EFF and others won't be taken lying down.
Economists warn that rates hiking cycle may not be over yet
Economists warn that rates hiking cycle may not be over yet

With South Africans forced to tighten their belts further due to a 25 basis point increase in the repo rate, it's been emphasised that there is still good financial news for consumers this festive season.
