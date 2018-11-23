The Kieno Kammies Show

Banxilile and Nomvula stay in cabinet ANC politics trump national interest


Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail No mining right without community consent, in other words, humble yourself Gwede Mantashe. Proponents of expropriation without compensation miss out again as Capitec buys Portugal's stake in Mercantile Bank

SA legendary Actor, Rafiki in Lion King 2019

SA legendary Actor, Rafiki in Lion King 2019

23 November 2018 8:56 AM
Waiters and their tips, what the law says?

Waiters and their tips, what the law says?

23 November 2018 8:43 AM
The World View - The Mexican border drama

The World View - The Mexican border drama

23 November 2018 7:57 AM
Would you pay R1 million for only four nights stay in Clifton?

Would you pay R1 million for only four nights stay in Clifton?

23 November 2018 7:49 AM
Why Bathabile and Nomvula still remain in the cabinet?

Why Bathabile and Nomvula still remain in the cabinet?

23 November 2018 7:27 AM
12-year-old boy launches second book

12-year-old boy launches second book

23 November 2018 7:05 AM
Turning food waste at malls into energy

Turning food waste at malls into energy

23 November 2018 6:54 AM
Black Friday wildlife fund by faithful to nature

Black Friday wildlife fund by faithful to nature

23 November 2018 6:41 AM
Thousands of Swedes are choosing to implant microchips into their bodies

Thousands of Swedes are choosing to implant microchips into their bodies

23 November 2018 6:24 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Opposition parties criticise Ramaphosa's decision to retain Dlamini & Mokonyane
Opposition parties criticise Ramaphosa's decision to retain Dlamini & Mokonyane

The president has retained both ministers in his Cabinet but has however moved Mokonyane from the Communications portfolio to Environmental Affairs.
2 senior Treasury officials to testify at state capture inquiry
2 senior Treasury officials to testify at state capture inquiry

Director-General Dondo Mogajane and head of communications Phumza Macanda are expected to tell the commission about their experiences at the department.
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’ members demonstrated outside the state capture commission of inquiry this week when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was testifying.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us