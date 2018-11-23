Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail No mining right without community consent, in other words, humble yourself Gwede Mantashe. Proponents of expropriation without compensation miss out again as Capitec buys Portugal's stake in Mercantile Bank
Banxilile and Nomvula stay in cabinet ANC politics trump national interest
23 November 2018 8:56 AM
23 November 2018 8:43 AM
23 November 2018 7:57 AM
Would you pay R1 million for only four nights stay in Clifton?
23 November 2018 7:49 AM
23 November 2018 7:27 AM
23 November 2018 7:05 AM
23 November 2018 6:54 AM
23 November 2018 6:41 AM
Thousands of Swedes are choosing to implant microchips into their bodies
23 November 2018 6:24 AM