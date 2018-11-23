The Kieno Kammies Show

SA legendary Actor, Rafiki in Lion King 2019


In the last 24 hours the trailer to the remake of The Lion King was released and social media is going wild!   Kieno Kammies speaks to veteran actor Dr John Kani South African veteran actor Dr John Kani joins an A-list cast including James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, John Oliver and Beyoncé for the live-action remake of The Lion King. Dr Kani is voicing the role of Rafiki! Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, in which a young lion named Simba grows up on the African savanna after his uncle Scar conspires to usurp his father Mufasa's place as king.

Waiters and their tips, what the law says?

23 November 2018 8:43 AM
Banxilile and Nomvula stay in cabinet ANC politics trump national interest

23 November 2018 8:20 AM
The World View - The Mexican border drama

23 November 2018 7:57 AM
Would you pay R1 million for only four nights stay in Clifton?

23 November 2018 7:49 AM
Why Bathabile and Nomvula still remain in the cabinet?

23 November 2018 7:27 AM
12-year-old boy launches second book

23 November 2018 7:05 AM
Turning food waste at malls into energy

23 November 2018 6:54 AM
Black Friday wildlife fund by faithful to nature

23 November 2018 6:41 AM
Thousands of Swedes are choosing to implant microchips into their bodies

23 November 2018 6:24 AM
EWN Headlines
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores

Thousands of shoppers are queuing to spending money at retailers across the country to snatch some discounted goods.
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'

DA officials on Thursday opened a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and the party itself for allegedly benefitting financially from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
[WATCH LIVE] Chief Justice Mogoeng presents Judiciary Report
[WATCH LIVE] Chief Justice Mogoeng presents Judiciary Report

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presents the Judiciary Annual Performance Report and deliver an address on the state of the Judiciary.
