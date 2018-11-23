SA legendary Actor, Rafiki in Lion King 2019

23 November 2018 8:56 AM

In the last 24 hours the trailer to the remake of The Lion King was released and social media is going wild! Kieno Kammies speaks to veteran actor Dr John Kani South African veteran actor Dr John Kani joins an A-list cast including James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, John Oliver and Beyoncé for the live-action remake of The Lion King. Dr Kani is voicing the role of Rafiki! Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, in which a young lion named Simba grows up on the African savanna after his uncle Scar conspires to usurp his father Mufasa's place as king.