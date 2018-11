Feedback from outing for kids of Blikkiesdorp United FC

26 November 2018 6:44 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Errol van Byl, the head coach of Blikkiesdorp United Football Club. The children were given a real treat yesterday thanks to City Sightseeing, Golden Arrow Bus Service, Two Oceans Aquarium, Kirstenbosch Gardens, Peninsula Beverages and Clicks... after a request was made to CapeTalk to help give the kids a day to remember for the rest of their live.