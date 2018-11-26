Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Grieve Chelwa, lecturer in economics at the UCT Graduate School of Business about the concept of Black Friday sales being copied around the world.
Black Friday - if you can't beat 'em, join 'em
|
27 November 2018 8:44 AM
|
Register your solar panel or face a R6,400 fine, Cape Town warns residents
|
27 November 2018 8:23 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:53 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:42 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:34 AM
|
Court rules in favour of District Six land claimants seeking restitution
|
27 November 2018 7:21 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:07 AM
|
Promising saxophonist gets his own instrument thanks to CapeTalk listener
|
27 November 2018 6:48 AM
|
Builders warehouse looking for schools to receive donated sports equipment
|
27 November 2018 6:44 AM
|
The most dangerous place for women is the home, a new UN study says
|
27 November 2018 6:27 AM