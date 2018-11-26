The Kieno Kammies Show

Black Friday - if you can't beat 'em, join 'em


Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Grieve Chelwa, lecturer in economics at the UCT Graduate School of Business about the concept of Black Friday sales being copied around the world.

Bitcoin hits 13 month low

Bitcoin hits 13 month low

27 November 2018 8:44 AM
Register your solar panel or face a R6,400 fine, Cape Town warns residents

Register your solar panel or face a R6,400 fine, Cape Town warns residents

27 November 2018 8:23 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 7:53 AM
Pesticide poisoning kills millions of Cape Town's bees

Pesticide poisoning kills millions of Cape Town's bees

27 November 2018 7:42 AM
Vehicle safety ratings and your consumer rights

Vehicle safety ratings and your consumer rights

27 November 2018 7:34 AM
Court rules in favour of District Six land claimants seeking restitution

Court rules in favour of District Six land claimants seeking restitution

27 November 2018 7:21 AM
SASSA payouts to be made from 28 November

SASSA payouts to be made from 28 November

27 November 2018 7:07 AM
Promising saxophonist gets his own instrument thanks to CapeTalk listener

Promising saxophonist gets his own instrument thanks to CapeTalk listener

27 November 2018 6:48 AM
Builders warehouse looking for schools to receive donated sports equipment

Builders warehouse looking for schools to receive donated sports equipment

27 November 2018 6:44 AM
The most dangerous place for women is the home, a new UN study says

The most dangerous place for women is the home, a new UN study says

27 November 2018 6:27 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school
Funeral parlour offers to help family of grade 1 boy stabbed to death at school

A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate the body of a grade 1 pupil killed at his school back to Zimbabwe and pay for the funeral service.
EFF arrives at Brooklyn Police Station to lay complaint against Gordhan
EFF arrives at Brooklyn Police Station to lay complaint against Gordhan

The party wants Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be prosecuted for corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering, among other charges.
Cope wants to 'hand power back' to citizens with new draft bill
Cope wants to 'hand power back' to citizens with new draft bill

The party has announced it will submit a draft private members bill to Parliament in a bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us