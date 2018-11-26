Your car may be affordable, but how safe is it?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Layton Beard Spokeserson at Automobile Association The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) second annual Entry-Level Car Safety Report‚ found that of the 25 cars selling for R160‚000 or less‚ only two are considered to have acceptable safety.
