Court rules in favour of District Six land claimants seeking restitution


Kieno Kammies speaks to Shahied Ajam, chairperson of the District Six Working Committee explains the significance of the Western Cape High Court ruling that government now has three months to come up with an effective plan to deal with restitution speedily.

Vredehoek residents fuming over demolition of Deer Park Café

28 November 2018 8:39 AM
Gumtree offers new house rental services

28 November 2018 8:33 AM
Focus on car safety

28 November 2018 8:26 AM
The World View - Ukrainian confessions

28 November 2018 7:55 AM
Nikki Bush's pick of this season's toys

28 November 2018 7:37 AM
Gwede Mantashe testifies at the state capture inquiry

28 November 2018 7:32 AM
EFF Declines request to meet with SANEF over attacks on journalists

28 November 2018 7:23 AM
Western Cape startups still ahead of the pack in terms of profitability

28 November 2018 7:09 AM
What were the hottest selling items on one of SA's biggest sites?

28 November 2018 6:54 AM
Lolly stick bins made from PVC pipes help reduce major pollutant

28 November 2018 6:43 AM
Sassa beneficiaries to receive December grants early
Sassa says this is to allow the elderly time to do their shopping before the Christmas rush.
Eskom paints bleak picture of finances
Eskom’s net profit after tax has decreased by 89% between September 2017 and September this year.

Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'
Ernest Mabaso has dropped a bombshell in the Protea Magistrates Court, saying that his co-accused Fita Khupe forced him to rape and kill members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
