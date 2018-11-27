Pesticide poisoning kills millions of Cape Town's bees

Kieno Kammies speaks to Mike Allsopp is with the Agricultural Research Council Our bee populations in the Cape Peninsula are under threat. Kieno chats to Mike Allsopp of the Agricultural Research Council to get to the bottom of why our bees are dying and what it means for us.
