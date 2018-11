Register your solar panel or face a R6,400 fine, Cape Town warns residents

27 November 2018 8:23 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Xanthea Limberg Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; Energy at City Of Cape Town Mayco member Xanthea Limberg explains why the City will be enforcing strict regulations around solar panels. If you do not have your solar device registered by February 2019, you could be fined up to R6 000.