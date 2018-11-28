The Kieno Kammies Show

Internet thinks Melania's white house christmas decorations are spooky


What's viral with Primedia digital content sub editor Barbara Friedman The Syrian refugee stuck in an airport terminal for months finally has a home. Some shocking stats around SA illegal cigerettes

National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

29 November 2018 8:37 AM
The emerging markets focus on Russia

The emerging markets focus on Russia

29 November 2018 8:33 AM
What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

29 November 2018 8:28 AM
The World View - A deadly attack in Afghanistan

The World View - A deadly attack in Afghanistan

29 November 2018 7:55 AM
Strandfontein pool player flying high after European competition

Strandfontein pool player flying high after European competition

29 November 2018 7:36 AM
Two suicides and a shooting death rock UWC student community

Two suicides and a shooting death rock UWC student community

29 November 2018 7:30 AM
Is Eskom close to collapse after profits drops?

Is Eskom close to collapse after profits drops?

29 November 2018 7:24 AM
Efforts to assist the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra with funding

Efforts to assist the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra with funding

29 November 2018 7:12 AM
Nando's new app puts you in control of ordering

Nando's new app puts you in control of ordering

29 November 2018 6:56 AM
The 2018 SPCA wiggle waggle walkathon

The 2018 SPCA wiggle waggle walkathon

29 November 2018 6:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
[WATCH] What do level 3 water restrictions mean?
[WATCH] What do level 3 water restrictions mean?

The City of Cape Town has once again relaxed water restrictions to level 3.

'Parents should be able to discipline kids without interference from state'
'Parents should be able to discipline kids without interference from state'

For SA says it’s not asking the apex court to rule on spanking or corporal punishment but on the rights of parents to use moderate physical correction to discipline their children.
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan previously told the commission there was a lobby for the route to be dropped to benefit the Gupta-linked Jet Airways.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us