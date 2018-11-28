Kieno Kammies speaks to John Kieser Environmental Manager at Plastics SA. A joint collaboration between Seadog Sport,Plastics SA and DPI Plastics has led to the creation of a new retrieval project. This project is aimed at reducing the amount of plastics sticks and straws found on the beaches of South Africa.
Lolly stick bins made from PVC pipes help reduce major pollutant
Strandfontein pool player flying high after European competition
Two suicides and a shooting death rock UWC student community
Efforts to assist the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra with funding
