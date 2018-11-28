EFF Declines request to meet with SANEF over attacks on journalists

Kieno Kammies speaks to Mahlatse Mahlase Chairperson of SANEF The SA National Editors Forum's chairperson, Mahlatse Mahlase explains why their meeting to discuss the threat to journalists safety with the EFF has fallen flat.
