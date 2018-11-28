Kieno Kammies speaks to Duncan Mutengwe Operations Manager at National Regulator For Compulsory Specifications The Automobile Association has found that SA cars are woefully unsafe and that drivers are putting low costs ahead of safety features. We talk to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications' Duncan Mutengwe about what they are doing to make our vehicles safer.
Focus on car safety
