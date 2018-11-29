Kieno Kammies speaks to Darren Hampton, of Nandos, who recently introduced a new app through which you can order your next meal. Designed and Developed by VML, the app front-end integrates into the point-of-sale (POS) systems of over 240 Nando’s casas nationwide.
Nando's new app puts you in control of ordering
