The Kieno Kammies Show

Nando's new app puts you in control of ordering


Kieno Kammies speaks to Darren Hampton, of Nandos, who recently introduced a new app through which you can order your next meal. Designed and Developed by VML, the app front-end integrates into the point-of-sale (POS) systems of over 240 Nando’s casas nationwide.

Cape Town City on loadshedding

Cape Town City on loadshedding

30 November 2018 9:30 AM
Smart water meter challenge

Smart water meter challenge

30 November 2018 8:42 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s ex lawyer

The World View - Donald Trump’s ex lawyer

30 November 2018 7:56 AM
Why some believe corporal punishment is reasonable

Why some believe corporal punishment is reasonable

30 November 2018 7:07 AM
Can hand sanitizer really lower immunity?

Can hand sanitizer really lower immunity?

30 November 2018 6:54 AM
Cycling from Amsterdam to CT

Cycling from Amsterdam to CT

30 November 2018 6:40 AM
Parents show support for David Beckham kissing his daughter on the lips

Parents show support for David Beckham kissing his daughter on the lips

30 November 2018 6:34 AM
National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

29 November 2018 8:37 AM
The emerging markets focus on Russia

The emerging markets focus on Russia

29 November 2018 8:33 AM
What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

29 November 2018 8:28 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year
NSFAS extends deadline for online applications for 2019 academic year

Submissions were due at midnight but NSFAS says it has decided to extend the deadline to midnight on Sunday due to the high volume of applications.

Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday
Eskom warns of high probability of stage 2 load shedding for Friday

The parastatal says that there will be a high risk of load shedding until March next year.
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption
Joburg ANC calls on Public Protector to probe alleged fleet contract corruption

The ANC alleges that the Democratic Alliance-led Joburg Metro gave the tender to Afri-Rent to keep a good coalition relationship with the EFF.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us