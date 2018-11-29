The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - A deadly attack in Afghanistan


The World View Brexit Gloom economic analysis suggests the U.K. is going to be poorer. Holocaust Compensation a Dutch rail company’s finally agreed to pay out. The Irish Soccer Club’s Big Lie going to any lengths to avoid a fixture.

Cape Town City on loadshedding

Cape Town City on loadshedding

30 November 2018 9:30 AM
Smart water meter challenge

Smart water meter challenge

30 November 2018 8:42 AM
The World View - Donald Trump’s ex lawyer

The World View - Donald Trump’s ex lawyer

30 November 2018 7:56 AM
Why some believe corporal punishment is reasonable

Why some believe corporal punishment is reasonable

30 November 2018 7:07 AM
Can hand sanitizer really lower immunity?

Can hand sanitizer really lower immunity?

30 November 2018 6:54 AM
Cycling from Amsterdam to CT

Cycling from Amsterdam to CT

30 November 2018 6:40 AM
Parents show support for David Beckham kissing his daughter on the lips

Parents show support for David Beckham kissing his daughter on the lips

30 November 2018 6:34 AM
National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

National Assembly adopts Cybercrimes & Security Bill

29 November 2018 8:37 AM
The emerging markets focus on Russia

The emerging markets focus on Russia

29 November 2018 8:33 AM
What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

What is happening at the Amy Foundation?

29 November 2018 8:28 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion

It is alleged the magistrate approached the two women and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules

It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us