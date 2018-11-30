Smart water meter challenge

The #SmartWaterMeterChallenge is officially one year old and today we are celebrating the success of all the parties and groups that came together to make this happen! On November 1st, the campaign reached and exceeded R20 million saved! Funds that will undoubtedly prove most useful now that they can be redirected from the drains, towards the needs of our province’s children instead.
