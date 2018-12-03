The Kieno Kammies Show

SA Company replaces plastic bottles with sugar cane


Guest: Ray De Vries, Founder and CEO of Airwater Topic: SA Company replaces plastic bottles with sugar cane A South African company that became the first ever to build a humidity bottling plant in Cape Town has announced that it will be using bottles made from 100% plant material to replace plastic. The company Air Water™ that introduced machines that make water made from the air to SA 12 years ago, has embarked on a "Zero Plastic, Zero Harm" campaign.

Sensory toys popular this year on children's wishlists

Sensory toys popular this year on children's wishlists

4 December 2018 8:35 AM
When can sayings be trademarked?

When can sayings be trademarked?

4 December 2018 8:32 AM
Non-paying pupils barred from matric dances

Non-paying pupils barred from matric dances

4 December 2018 8:23 AM
The World View - Mexico’s truth commission

The World View - Mexico’s truth commission

4 December 2018 8:11 AM
Mixed reaction to lowering of university admission requirements

Mixed reaction to lowering of university admission requirements

4 December 2018 7:54 AM
Unique gathering to find solution to paramedic attacks

Unique gathering to find solution to paramedic attacks

4 December 2018 7:45 AM
Global Citizen Festival muggings and attacks

Global Citizen Festival muggings and attacks

4 December 2018 7:20 AM
Did the City of Cape Town install an illegal speed camera on Plattekloof road?

Did the City of Cape Town install an illegal speed camera on Plattekloof road?

4 December 2018 7:07 AM
You may have to back-pay under the new minimum wage laws

You may have to back-pay under the new minimum wage laws

4 December 2018 6:52 AM
Update on Frank Solomon's Sentinel ocean alliance

Update on Frank Solomon's Sentinel ocean alliance

4 December 2018 6:46 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter on quarter.

President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head
President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly

The National Assembly will consider the report which recommends a constitutional amendment for possible adoption on Tuesday afternoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us