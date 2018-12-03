Guest: Ray De Vries, Founder and CEO of Airwater Topic: SA Company replaces plastic bottles with sugar cane A South African company that became the first ever to build a humidity bottling plant in Cape Town has announced that it will be using bottles made from 100% plant material to replace plastic. The company Air Water™ that introduced machines that make water made from the air to SA 12 years ago, has embarked on a "Zero Plastic, Zero Harm" campaign.
SA Company replaces plastic bottles with sugar cane
|
4 December 2018 8:35 AM
|
4 December 2018 8:32 AM
|
4 December 2018 8:23 AM
|
4 December 2018 8:11 AM
|
Mixed reaction to lowering of university admission requirements
|
4 December 2018 7:54 AM
|
4 December 2018 7:45 AM
|
4 December 2018 7:20 AM
|
Did the City of Cape Town install an illegal speed camera on Plattekloof road?
|
4 December 2018 7:07 AM
|
4 December 2018 6:52 AM
|
4 December 2018 6:46 AM