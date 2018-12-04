Western Cape head of EMS, Dr Shaheem De Vries, talks about how representatives from emergency medical services across the country will be at CPUT on Wednesday to talk about the increase in attacks on ambulance staff and how to combat it. And they will be joined by members of the community to give their input.
Unique gathering to find solution to paramedic attacks
