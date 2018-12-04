The Kieno Kammies Show

Mixed reaction to lowering of university admission requirements


Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Jonathan Jansen Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University Naledi Pandor, the National minister for higher education and training has relaxed the minimum admission requirements for entry into bachelor degree programmes. A student needs a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching at the institution they want to enter, together with an achievement of between 50-59% in four 20-credit National Senior Certificate subjects.

Sensory toys popular this year on children's wishlists

4 December 2018 8:35 AM
When can sayings be trademarked?

4 December 2018 8:32 AM
Non-paying pupils barred from matric dances

4 December 2018 8:23 AM
The World View - Mexico’s truth commission

4 December 2018 8:11 AM
Unique gathering to find solution to paramedic attacks

4 December 2018 7:45 AM
Global Citizen Festival muggings and attacks

4 December 2018 7:20 AM
Did the City of Cape Town install an illegal speed camera on Plattekloof road?

4 December 2018 7:07 AM
You may have to back-pay under the new minimum wage laws

4 December 2018 6:52 AM
Update on Frank Solomon's Sentinel ocean alliance

4 December 2018 6:46 AM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

EWN Headlines
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed
Batohi's appointment as new NPA head welcomed

The African National Congress says it shows the country is moving forward when it comes to gender equality.

MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill
MPs greenlight the Property Practitioners Bill

Once law, it will introduce several new measures aimed at transforming the sector and making it more inclusive of previously disadvantaged individuals.

Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does

Julius Malema says his wife is an educated woman who earns her own money and has decided to rent at the estate.
