Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Jonathan Jansen Distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University Naledi Pandor, the National minister for higher education and training has relaxed the minimum admission requirements for entry into bachelor degree programmes. A student needs a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching at the institution they want to enter, together with an achievement of between 50-59% in four 20-credit National Senior Certificate subjects.
Mixed reaction to lowering of university admission requirements
