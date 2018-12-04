Non-paying pupils barred from matric dances

The Kieno Kammies Show

Kieno Kammies speaks to Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department John Isaacs Uncle of the student A Cape high School has decided to deny the opportunity of one student to attend their matric farewell tonight based on the fact that the students parent has not paid their school fees up in full.

5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
5 December 2018
EWN Headlines
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund
Opposition parties sink passing of new law to replace Road Accident Fund

Opposition parties are vehemently opposed to the no-fault system on which the new bill is premised, which will allow drunk and negligent drivers to claim for their injuries.
Shamila Batohi: 'NPA will devote efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable'
Shamila Batohi: 'NPA will devote efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable'

The new National Director of Public Prosecutions says that she will not be distracted because the NPA has important work to do.
N3 Toll Concession highlights jump in road death toll on route in 2018
N3 Toll Concession highlights jump in road death toll on route in 2018

According to the N3 Toll Concession’s Miles Le Roux, at least a hundred crashes occur per month on this busy toll route that stretches from Heidelberg to Durban.
