World View from London: Mexico’s Oil Tragedy Guest: Adam Gilchrist, UK 1). Migrant Drownings (a high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean). 2). Mexico’s Oil Tragedy (an attempted theft has left 73 people dead). 3). The Holocaust Funeral (respects are paid to 6 Jewish victims of the Nazis).
World View from London: Mexico’s Oil Tragedy
