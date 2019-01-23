Sixteen-year-old Samantha McMaster and some of her fellow Wynberg High School friends are giving up some of their time to make life a little better for kids in the Southfield informal settlement. Samantha explains what they need to spruce up classrooms and improve a playground.
Wynberg Grade 10 students helping in Southfield informal settlement
