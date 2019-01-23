Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media For some time now - social media and in particular 'influencers' who use social media to promote brands have avoided any kind of regulatory oversight in SA. That could well change if the Advertising Regulatory Board get their way. Let's chat about the new proposed rules for influencer marketing.
Gillette ad that has polarised the Internet
|
5 February 2019 8:43 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:38 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:20 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:09 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:55 AM
|
Zimbabweans protest against vice president's medical treatment in SA
|
5 February 2019 7:25 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:19 AM
|
5 February 2019 6:35 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Woolies Valentine's Day Campaign fails dismally
|
5 February 2019 6:25 AM
|
4 February 2019 8:35 AM