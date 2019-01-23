Kieno Kammies speaks to Cayla Murray – she is the spokesperson for Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Social Development The Western Cape MEC for social development, Albert Fritz, is unhappy with recent amendments to the Children's Act. Fritz says the amendments would make it illegal for anyone to charge fees for professional adoptive services, which would put a halt to adoptions in South Africa and abroad.
MEC unhappy with recent amendments to Children's Act
|
5 February 2019 8:43 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:38 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:20 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:09 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:55 AM
|
Zimbabweans protest against vice president's medical treatment in SA
|
5 February 2019 7:25 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:19 AM
|
5 February 2019 6:35 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Woolies Valentine's Day Campaign fails dismally
|
5 February 2019 6:25 AM
|
4 February 2019 8:35 AM