Kieno Kammies speaks to GSB scholar Lauren Hermanus. She is a sustainable development practitioner and the co-founder of Power Futures South Africa which will be launched on Wednesday. She talks about the motivation behind an institution focused on finding solutions to SA's energy crisis.
Launch of power futures South Africa - Eskom's crisis and SA's energy transition
|
5 February 2019 8:43 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:38 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:20 AM
|
5 February 2019 8:09 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:55 AM
|
Zimbabweans protest against vice president's medical treatment in SA
|
5 February 2019 7:25 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:19 AM
|
5 February 2019 6:35 AM
|
Barbs Wire - Woolies Valentine's Day Campaign fails dismally
|
5 February 2019 6:25 AM
|
4 February 2019 8:35 AM