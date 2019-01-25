The Kieno Kammies Show

Union reflects on arrest of ex-PRASA Western Cape boss


Kieno Kammies speaks to Sonja Carstens of the United National Transport Union (Untu) gives the union's perspective on the fraud charges leveled at former PRASA Western Cape boss, Mthuthuzeli Swartz.

The pros and cons of compulsory voting

25 January 2019 8:36 AM
Nomgcobo Jiba for Snake and Lawrence Mrwebi for Snail says, Agrizzi

25 January 2019 8:21 AM
Emirates World View

25 January 2019 8:09 AM
Khula connecting small producers with big retailers

25 January 2019 7:40 AM
IEC on concerns about voter registration weekend

25 January 2019 7:33 AM
Man arrested in Cape Town CBD for selling abortion pills in public

25 January 2019 7:19 AM
When should you throw away leftovers?

25 January 2019 6:53 AM
Winning lottery ticket still unclaimed in Parow, lotto urges winner to collect

25 January 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs Wire - Why a photo of a working mum has gone viral

25 January 2019 6:28 AM
EWN Headlines
#KhayelitshaQuadruplets: 4 bundles of joy with 'distinct personalities'
Inga Mafenuka gave birth to Bunono, Bungcwele, Bubele and Buchule at Tygerberg Hospital last July.
Ebola death toll surges in DR Congo
The rising death toll - up by more than 40 in the past 10 days - emphasises the challenge of controlling the epidemic in the strife-torn country.
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Sanef has denied ever receiving a donation from Bosasa but says it's appointing the auditing firm for transparency.

