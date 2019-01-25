The Kieno Kammies Show

The pros and cons of compulsory voting


Kieno Kammies speaks to UWC's Prof Cherrel Africa gives us the pros and cons of having compulsory voting in SA.

Nomgcobo Jiba for Snake and Lawrence Mrwebi for Snail says, Agrizzi

25 January 2019 8:21 AM
Emirates World View

25 January 2019 8:09 AM
Khula connecting small producers with big retailers

25 January 2019 7:40 AM
IEC on concerns about voter registration weekend

25 January 2019 7:33 AM
Man arrested in Cape Town CBD for selling abortion pills in public

25 January 2019 7:19 AM
Union reflects on arrest of ex-PRASA Western Cape boss

25 January 2019 7:13 AM
When should you throw away leftovers?

25 January 2019 6:53 AM
Winning lottery ticket still unclaimed in Parow, lotto urges winner to collect

25 January 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs Wire - Why a photo of a working mum has gone viral

25 January 2019 6:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier today where he confirmed the pupils are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
Cele under pressure over school security, police numbers
Cele under pressure over school security, police numbers

Equal Education has welcomed the police’s decision to withdraw its initial application to appeal a court ruling over police resource allocation in the Western Cape.
