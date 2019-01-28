From victim to victor Reyaan Traut

Kieno Kammies speaks to Reyaan Traut spent six years in a slump after losing his arm in a motorbike accident back in 2011. He talks about what it took to turn his life around and now be an inspirational devotee to CrossFit, as well as training for the upcoming Argus Cycle Tour.
