From victim to victor Reyaan Traut


Kieno Kammies speaks to Reyaan Traut spent six years in a slump after losing his arm in a motorbike accident back in 2011. He talks about what it took to turn his life around and now be an inspirational devotee to CrossFit, as well as training for the upcoming Argus Cycle Tour.

Chief Khoisan SA rejects Traditional and Khoisan leadership bill

30 January 2019 8:41 AM
BUSA, CCMA launch Web tool to help small businesses overcome labour issues

30 January 2019 8:17 AM
Emirates World View

30 January 2019 8:13 AM
Construction of R1bn biomedical research facility at Stellenbosch University

30 January 2019 7:40 AM
School in Dunoon slapped with massive water bill

30 January 2019 7:29 AM
DAFF responds to Overberg fire chief's allegations

30 January 2019 7:21 AM
The future of work under threat from robots

30 January 2019 7:06 AM
Kids gym opens in Cape Town

30 January 2019 6:38 AM
Apple has shut down Facetime for now after users discover a serious glitch

30 January 2019 6:22 AM
All you need to know about the Venezuela crisis

29 January 2019 8:37 AM
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder due back at Zondo Commission
Van Tonder is expected to shore up some of the testimony given by Angelo Agrizzi about the influence and power allegedly wielded by Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
Four killed in lightning strike near Upington
It’s understood the two males and two females were working on a farm in Louisvale on Tuesday afternoon when a thunderstorm hit the area.
Breytenbach: 'Jiba contributed handsomely to mess NPA finds itself in'
Breytenbach testified at the commission on Tuesday where she accused Jiba and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi, of conspiring to protect former police Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
