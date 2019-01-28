Kieno Kammies speaks to Richard Perez Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Finding solutions to gender-based violence is complex, but University of Cape Town UCT students were up for the challenge during a recent DSchool Foundation programme in Design Thinking. Richard Perez, Dir. of the Hasso Plattner School of Design Thinking at UCT, gives insight into the brainstorming session.
D-School Foundation Programme tackles real world problems
