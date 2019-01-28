Kieno Kammies speaks to Glen Hlongwane, the proud dad of six-year-old musical wonderkid, DJ Arch Jnr real name, Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane talks about his son's remarkable talent that emerged when he was just two years old, and the standing ovation he recently got at America's Got Talent.
SA DJ aged six, wows world with impressive 'America's Got Talent'
