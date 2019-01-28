4th Industrial revolution how to ensure you don't fall behind

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ravi Naidoo, the creative force behind the Design Indaba, talks about how businesses need to adjust their navigation so they do not miss the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
