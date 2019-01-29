The Kieno Kammies Show

SA star heads for Hollywood's film festiva


Kieno Kammies speaks to Ezra Mabengeza is he a succesful model, has been nominated for an Oscar and starred in movies directed by Spike Lee and Clint Eastwood. He talks about attending the Pan African Film Festival 7 – 18 February 2019 in the US.

Adorable 4-year-old drummer wows the internet with his moves

29 January 2019 6:32 AM
How are garden centres doing now?

28 January 2019 8:37 AM
The emerging economies focus on China

28 January 2019 8:30 AM
4th Industrial revolution how to ensure you don't fall behind

28 January 2019 8:19 AM
Emirates World View

28 January 2019 7:58 AM
Lion's Head and Signal Hill fire update on Monday morning

28 January 2019 7:48 AM
SA DJ aged six, wows world with impressive 'America's Got Talent'

28 January 2019 7:46 AM
Firefighters work through night to battle Signal Hill and Lion's head fires

28 January 2019 7:26 AM
IEC final voter registration weekend report back

28 January 2019 7:22 AM
Agrizzi to conclude testimony before Zondo Commission
Agrizzi to conclude testimony before Zondo Commission

On Monday, he continued to drop bombshells about corrupt relationships forged by the facilities management company from journalists, politicians and influentially-connected people, to former President Jacob Zuma.

Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established
Marcus asks why identity of PIC 'whistle-blower' not yet established

Former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is serving as the assistant commissioner at the PIC commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and dubious investments.
Mop-up operations continue after Overberg blaze contained
Mop-up operations continue after Overberg blaze contained

By Monday afternoon, firefighters managed to contain all fire lines between Houw Hoek and Grabouw.

