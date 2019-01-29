SA star heads for Hollywood's film festiva

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ezra Mabengeza is he a succesful model, has been nominated for an Oscar and starred in movies directed by Spike Lee and Clint Eastwood. He talks about attending the Pan African Film Festival 7 – 18 February 2019 in the US.
