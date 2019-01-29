Western Cape Bosasa contracts to be probed

Kieno Kammies speaks to Alan Winde MEC of Economic Opportunities at Western Cape Government Premier Helen Zille has ordered that all Bosasa linked contracts be investigated following evidence by former COO, Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission. MEC for Community Safety, Alan Winde explains what it will entail.
