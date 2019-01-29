Fire update and the dynamics of how fires spread in certain direction

29 January 2019 8:12 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Reinhard Geldenhuys Fire Officer And Disaster Mana at Overberg District Municipality and Dr David Klatzow Forensic investigator Update on the ongoing fires that are ravaging the the Houw Hoek and Grabouw area and responds to queries about why the fire that razed parts of Signal Hill and Lions Head seemed to spread in the opposite direction to the howling South Easter.