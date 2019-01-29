The Kieno Kammies Show

Why are abortion drugs still in demand on the black market?


Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Catriona Macleod, SARChI Chair of the Critical Studies in Sexualities and Reproduction research programme at Rhodes University about why there is still such a high demand on the black market for abortion tablets despite abortion on demand being legal for over two decades.

All you need to know about the Venezuela crisis

All you need to know about the Venezuela crisis

29 January 2019 8:37 AM
Reparations and big business

Reparations and big business

29 January 2019 8:27 AM
Fire update and the dynamics of how fires spread in certain direction

Fire update and the dynamics of how fires spread in certain direction

29 January 2019 8:12 AM
Emirates World View

Emirates World View

29 January 2019 8:00 AM
Western Cape Bosasa contracts to be probed

Western Cape Bosasa contracts to be probed

29 January 2019 7:54 AM
SANParks - differential tariffs for locals vs international visitors

SANParks - differential tariffs for locals vs international visitors

29 January 2019 7:51 AM
SA star heads for Hollywood's film festiva

SA star heads for Hollywood's film festiva

29 January 2019 6:41 AM
Adorable 4-year-old drummer wows the internet with his moves

Adorable 4-year-old drummer wows the internet with his moves

29 January 2019 6:32 AM
How are garden centres doing now?

How are garden centres doing now?

28 January 2019 8:37 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike
Metrobus suspends services due to drivers' strike

Drivers affiliated to union Demawusa went on strike on Monday citing a number of grievances, including wages.
Consultant named by Agrizzi willing to testify at Zondo Commission
Consultant named by Agrizzi willing to testify at Zondo Commission

Stephen Laufer says he made it clear to Bosasa executives including Agrizzi that he was not available for any illegitimate, illegal or underhanded work.
Glynnis Breytenbach scheduled to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry
Glynnis Breytenbach scheduled to testify at Mokgoro Inquiry

Never one to shy away from confrontation, Breytenbach is likely to tell the Mokgoro Inquiry why Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi should have no place at the NPA.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us