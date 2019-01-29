Why are abortion drugs still in demand on the black market?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Catriona Macleod, SARChI Chair of the Critical Studies in Sexualities and Reproduction research programme at Rhodes University about why there is still such a high demand on the black market for abortion tablets despite abortion on demand being legal for over two decades.
