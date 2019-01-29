All you need to know about the Venezuela crisis

29 January 2019 8:37 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Lyal White explains why Venezuela is at a tipping point that has divided the world. Juan Guaido, leader of the opposition and National Assembly, declared himself the interim president on 23 January. Meanwhile President Nicolás Maduro has already been sworn in for a second term following an election fraught with allegations of vote rigging and marked by widespread protests.