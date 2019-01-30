Kieno Kammies speaks to DAFF Forestry Manager, Cyril Ndou, responds to allegations by Overberg Fire Chief, Reinhard Geldenhuys, that pine trees cut down by the department and left behind, have been a major contributing factor to the fire sweeping through the Grabouw area.
DAFF responds to Overberg fire chief's allegations
