Kieno Kammies speaks to Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond explains what they will be doing about Sophakama Primary School in Dunoon after they were slapped with a water bill of R444 827.20. That's because their municipal sports field was occupied by people who then tapped into the school's water supply.
School in Dunoon slapped with massive water bill
|
Chief Khoisan SA rejects Traditional and Khoisan leadership bill
|
30 January 2019 8:41 AM
|
BUSA, CCMA launch Web tool to help small businesses overcome labour issues
|
30 January 2019 8:17 AM
|
30 January 2019 8:13 AM
|
Construction of R1bn biomedical research facility at Stellenbosch University
|
30 January 2019 7:40 AM
|
30 January 2019 7:21 AM
|
30 January 2019 7:06 AM
|
30 January 2019 6:38 AM
|
Apple has shut down Facetime for now after users discover a serious glitch
|
30 January 2019 6:22 AM
|
29 January 2019 8:37 AM