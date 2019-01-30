Kieno Kammies speaks to Vice-Dean for Research at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Professor Nico Gey van Pittius talks about the construction of a R1billion biomedical research institute that hopes to make breakthroughs in conquering some of the world's most deadly diseases.
Construction of R1bn biomedical research facility at Stellenbosch University
