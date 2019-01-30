Kieno Kammies speaks to Martin Kingston, the vice president of BUSA, talks about an exciting new Web Tool they have developed with the CCMA to assist small businesses with a host of issues from labour relations to drawing up legally sound contracts.
BUSA, CCMA launch Web tool to help small businesses overcome labour issues
